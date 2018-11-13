ROP official receives Qatari delegation

Muscat: Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations received Brigadier Adel Abdul Hamid al Eamadi, Director of Forensic Laboratory Department of Qatar and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday. The two officials discussed cooperation between the Royal Oman Police (ROP) of and the Qatari Ministry of Interior in archeology analysis, forensic analysis. and of criminal investigation. The meeting was attended by the Director General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations of Royal Oman Police.

