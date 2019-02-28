ROP nabs reckless bikers; motorcycles seized in Muscat

Muscat: Two bikers were arrested and their motorcycles were seized for engaging in ‘road stunts’ in the Governorate of Muscat, the Royal Oman Police said on Thursday.

Cops nabbed them while taking part in racing at Al Mawaleh Highway.

Police said one of the riders were driving his bike without a license while the other had installed a cover on the number plate which covers the plate while driving fast.

Citizens and residents urged to cooperate with the ROP in order to tackle this menace, which is considered to be a major cause of some fatal traffic accidents in Oman.