Main Oman 

ROP nabs reckless bikers; motorcycles seized in Muscat

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: Two bikers were arrested and their motorcycles were seized for engaging in ‘road stunts’ in the Governorate of Muscat, the Royal Oman Police said on Thursday.

Cops nabbed them while taking part in racing at Al Mawaleh Highway.

Police said one of the riders were driving his bike without a license while the other had installed a cover on the number plate which covers the plate while driving fast.

Citizens and residents urged to cooperate with the ROP in order to tackle this menace, which is considered to be a major cause of some fatal traffic accidents in Oman.

You May Also Like

One-Stop-Shop for real estate development on anvil

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on One-Stop-Shop for real estate development on anvil

Oil sector makes headway in meeting 5,000-job goal

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oil sector makes headway in meeting 5,000-job goal

‘SMEs and startups need to focus on growth and revenue’

JOMAR MENDOZA Comments Off on ‘SMEs and startups need to focus on growth and revenue’