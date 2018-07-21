Local 

ROP lists emergency numbers for Adam-Thamrait Highway

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced the special numbers for the benefit of motorists travelling towards the Adam-Thamrait Highway towards Dhofar, during the Khareef season. The numbers announced are that of the police stations and the other emergency services, including the ambulance. Adam-Thamrait has been known for fatal accidents over the past few years as motorists take the long stretch of the road without break during night to reach their respective destinations by morning.

