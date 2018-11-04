Local 

ROP foils drug smuggling attempt at Muscat Airport

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The ROP’s anti-narcotics department at Muscat International Airport foiled trying to smuggle narcotic drugs by a person of Asian nationality, He was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic drugs 50 capsules of heroin) for trafficking.

ROP has called on citizens and residents to cooperate in combating the problem of drug trafficking and inform the police of any information about the smugglers or traffickers by calling 9119 or toll-free number of the Directorate General for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (1444).

