Local 

ROP deadline for detained vehicles

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Public Relations Department, issued a declaration to all the owners of the detained vehicles as well as the finance and insurance companies related to those vehicles kept in the parking areas of the police stations of Al Dhahirah Governorate. The ROP called for the termination of the procedures for the detained vehicles within two weeks. In a statement, ROP said that the traffic law authorises the sale of the detained vehicles by public auction if the owner of the vehicle or his representative does not submit to receive them and pay their dues within six months from the date of vehicle detaining.

You May Also Like

5th Social Week in Muscat concludes

Oman Observer Comments Off on 5th Social Week in Muscat concludes

Al Mudhaibi Municipality joins community in water campaign

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Al Mudhaibi Municipality joins community in water campaign

Oman Air stops chauffeur driven airport transfer service

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air stops chauffeur driven airport transfer service