ROP clarifies on validity period for certain visas

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has clarified on the issue of the validity period for certain kinds of visas.

“The use by date (validity) for unsponsored tourist and express visas are one month from the date of issue. Therefore, it is recommended to have the application sent at least one week before you travel,” ROP said.

Passengers from India, China, Russia who reside in or hold entry visa to any of the following countries — United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Schengen States and Australia — will be allowed to obtain a non-sponsored tourist visa to enter the Sultanate as per the applied terms and conditions.

For tourists wishing to visit the country for a short stay, an e-Visa valid up to 10 days (26A Tourist Visit Visa) is available, said a travel operator.

The e-visa, which allows travellers to stay in the Sultanate for up to 10 days, costs RO5 while the (26B) single entry Tourist Visit Visa is valid up to 30 days and costs RO20.

“Be careful not to apply for your visa online too early, as it is issued in a maximum of 2/3 days, it is advisable to prepare your application online twenty days before your arrival,” he said.