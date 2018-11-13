ROP at the forefront of e-services in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said in a statement said that for the second year in a row, its services are the most prevalent in Oman and the highest in terms of customer satisfaction levels, where it reached 97 per cent through questionnaires and surveys conducted by the concerned authorities in Oman.

The use of technology contributed greatly to facilitating procedures and implementing them faster, especially in the field of data monitoring, auditing and exchange, the ROP report said.

ROP has recently implemented applications on mobile phones as it seeks to provide its electronic services through various channels to facilitate and speed up its services

to citizens and residents.

The police are at the forefront of implementing the e-government project for its belief in the need for digital transformation and is linked with around 31 government agencies, including the Ministry of Manpower, the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The e-visa system has been launched to facilitate visa access and payment of fees through the electronic payment portal, linking this system with relevant ministries.

The e-Visa system enhances the flow of the country’s growing tourism traffic and is in line with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to facilitate the entry of tourists and deal with them in accordance with the traditions and traditions of Oman.