ROP announces fresh job vacancies

April 10 – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced new job vacancies, with the aspirants asked to apply between April 11 and 19.

The police stated that the applicant must meet the following conditions, which include requisite academic qualification from a university / university college recognized by the competent authorities and with a good grade.

The applicant must be less than 30 years old as of June 3, 2018 and should clear scheduled interviews and medical examinations.

The applicant should have a good conduct and not be convicted in any crime cases.

Applicants will be subject to a military training program.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower has announced that during the period starting from December 3 till April 9, a total number of 22,872 Omanis were appointed in various private sector institutions.

The new appointments included 15,417 male and 7,455 female Omani workers.

Construction, wholesale and retail trade, and manufacturing industries appointed the highest number of job seekers.

The percentage of job-seekers who were appointed in the construction sector was 32.7%, followed by the wholesale and retail trade sector at 14.2 per cent. The percentage of new appointments in the manufacturing sector stood at 13.6.

The Ministry of Manpower said that it will continue to provide job opportunities for new job seekers. The ministry will publish on Thursday names of job seekers who will be called for employment interviews next week.

