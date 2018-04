Roma live dream, Salah in top form

Runaway league leaders come unstuck Manchester City and Barcelona are all but certain to wrap up comfortable league titles in England and Spain this season, but both were unceremoniously dumped out of Europe. While opponents have failed to hurt either team domestically, they have found life tougher in the Champions League. Four of City’s seven defeats this season have come in the competition, with the two by Liverpool following losses at the hands of Basel and Shakhtar Donetsk, while Barca collapsed in dramatic style at the Stadio Olimpico. Juventus look set to claim the Serie A title, but head to the Bernabeu on Wednesday facing a 3-0 deficit. French champions-elect Paris Saint-Germain were dumped out by Real Madrid in the last 16. Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions, will hope to be the exception to the rule against Sevilla, with a 2-1 lead to defend in Bavaria.