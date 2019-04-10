Role of women in maritime industry highlighted

SUHAR: The Maritime Department at the International Maritime College Oman (IMCO) conducted a seminar on women empowerment on Wednesday. The seminar aimed at raising awareness about the role of women in the maritime industry and it highlighted the important contribution of women all over the world to the maritime sector.

IMCO believes that this event was a good opportunity to show good examples of female leaders from the region and globally too, which can encourage female students to think of maritime as their future career. One of those examples is IMCO’s alumnus, marine engineer Mer Al Nesa al Balushi. There is no doubt that such events can inspire young women to play a more effective role in society.

The seminar included plenary sessions, innovative workshops, networking opportunities and presentations. It was sponsored by National Ferry’s Company and Sohar Industrial Port Company and targeted university students, school students, parents and professionals from the industry. Dr Daniel Garcia Soto, the Head of the Maritime Department, says: “Women empowerment is a very important issue to address, I believe that women can contribute tremendously in the maritime sector and I hope that this event will inspire female students to find their way to a better future”.

