Role of voluntary activities lauded

SALALAH: The activities of the Omani Volunteering Day 2018 concluded on Thursday at Crowne Plaza Salalah Hotel. The closing ceremony was organised by the Directorate General for Social Development in the Governorate of Dhofar under the auspices of Shaikh Salem bin Oufit al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality.

The ceremony included a presentation on the activities of the Omani Volunteering Day, as well as a lecture entitled ‘Volunteering from a Sharia Perspective’ presented by Abdullah bin Ali al Shehri, Imam and preacher at the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest honoured the participants, volunteers, contributors and supporters of voluntary efforts. — ONA