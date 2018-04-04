Local 

Role of e-media stressed at Cairo Arab League meeting

Oman Observer

CAIRO: The 12th meeting of the Arab Media Committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia, began on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Arab League.
Houd bin Saif al Alawi, media attaché at the Sultanate’s Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, is representing the Sultanate at the meeting.
Fawzi al Ghwail, Director of the Technical Department of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, in his address to the meeting, stressed the importance of the role of electronic media in addressing the challenges and threats facing Arab national security, foremost of which is terrorism.
He added that the agenda of the meeting will discuss the follow-up of the implementation of the recommendations issued by the 11th meeting of the committee, in addition to discussing the reality of electronic media in the region, as well as developing the website of the committee and its technical details.
He pointed out that the results that will be issued by the meeting will be submitted to the Arab Media Standing Committee, scheduled for next May for discussion and submitting later to the Ministers of Information Council for adoption and implementation. — ONA

You May Also Like

Supreme Council for Planning reviews initiatives

Oman Observer Comments Off on Supreme Council for Planning reviews initiatives

Healthy life and social harmony — bright side of fuel price hike

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Healthy life and social harmony — bright side of fuel price hike

In Pictures: Iftar at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque

Oman Observer Comments Off on In Pictures: Iftar at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque
%d bloggers like this: