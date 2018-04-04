Role of e-media stressed at Cairo Arab League meeting

CAIRO: The 12th meeting of the Arab Media Committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia, began on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Arab League.

Houd bin Saif al Alawi, media attaché at the Sultanate’s Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, is representing the Sultanate at the meeting.

Fawzi al Ghwail, Director of the Technical Department of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, in his address to the meeting, stressed the importance of the role of electronic media in addressing the challenges and threats facing Arab national security, foremost of which is terrorism.

He added that the agenda of the meeting will discuss the follow-up of the implementation of the recommendations issued by the 11th meeting of the committee, in addition to discussing the reality of electronic media in the region, as well as developing the website of the committee and its technical details.

He pointed out that the results that will be issued by the meeting will be submitted to the Arab Media Standing Committee, scheduled for next May for discussion and submitting later to the Ministers of Information Council for adoption and implementation. — ONA

