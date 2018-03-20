ROHM presents Majid El Mohandes

The Royal Opera House Muscat is pleased to announce an exciting concert to be held this week on Thursday and Friday and featuring the acclaimed Iraqi singer and composer, Majid El Mohandes who is currently one of the greatest names in the Arab music world. El Mohandes came from a simple, hard-working family. It was after graduating from university in Engineering, that Majid pursued his passion for music and learned how to play the oud with masterful expertise. His commitment was such that Majid supported the initial stages of his music career by working as a tailor.

El Mohandes has the gift of connecting with both younger and older generations. His extraordinary appeal reaches Arab audiences across the region, from Morocco in the west to Oman in the east. Accompanied by a full orchestra, El Mohandes will perform songs from his greatest hit albums, including popular favourites such as Ouzkourini, Waheshni Moot, Sarharni Halaha, Tes’alni, Tenadik and Bedun Asmaa.

Majid El Mohandes appears at the Royal Opera House Muscat on Thursday and Friday March 22 and 23, 2018 at 7:30 pm. For further information and booking consult the ROHM website: www.rohmuscat.org.om

Share on: WhatsApp