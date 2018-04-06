Roche seals takeover of cancer data upstart Flatiron

Zurich: Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche on Friday said it has completed its acquisition of US oncology data leader Flatiron Health, a tech upstart that runs a huge platform of cancer patient records.

Under the deal, biotech leader Roche will buy Flatiron for $1.9 billion (1.6 billion euros), according to a statement from the Swiss group, which already owns 12.6 per cent of the US company.

Based in New York and with an office in San Francisco, Flatiron says it runs a huge platform with over two million patient records available for research by specialists, with over 2,500 oncology practitioners who use its data. The platform is designed to allow cancer experts to come up with more personalised treatments for their patients.

The group’s founders, Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg, created Flatiron after Google bought their previous company.

Following the acquisition, Flatiron will remain a separate legal entity to Roche, the Swiss group said. — AFP

