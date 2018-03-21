Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak performing in ROHM

One of the most celebrated tenors in the world today, Roberto Alagna returns to the Royal Opera House Muscat after his magnificent performance there in October 2012. Alagna’s repertoire spans more than sixty operatic roles over three decades and includes additional repertory through the many productions, concerts and recordings which he has championed. Alagna’s discography is as impressive as his genuine and passionate love for opera. As an exclusive artist with EMI (1993–2004), Deutsche Grammophon (2005–2017) and currently with Sony Classical, Alagna is a highly successful recording artist. One of his albums with Deutsche Grammophon (Roberto Alagna Chante Luis Mariano) went double-platinum.

In his youth, Roberto harboured a secret love for opera and honed his sunny and radiant voice listening to the recordings of great tenors of the past. He shot to fame in 1988 when, at the age of twenty-four and with no previous operatic experience, he won the Pavarotti Competition in Philadelphia. The renowned Glyndebourne Festival invited Roberto to perform the lead role of Alfredo in La Traviata, and it was not long before he was at La Scala with the world-renowned conductor, Riccardo Muti. Within a few years, the finest international theatres, from New York’s Metropolitan Opera to Vienna’s State Opera and London’s Royal Opera House, opened their doors to the rapidly rising young star.

Roberto Alagna shares the stage his wife, the internationally acclaimed Polish soprano Aleksandra Kurzak. Born into a musical family, Aleksandra began her music education at the age of seven with violin and piano studies. Pursing an education in Music to the highest level, Aleksandra was awarded a PhD in 2009. She had made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in 2004, followed by a debut at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden. She went on to appear at prominent venues such as Teatro Alla Scala, Opera de Paris and the Vienna State Opera. Excelling in both coloratura and lyric roles, Aleksandra Kursak continues to appear with renowned conductors and orchestras at the best houses across Europe and in the USA. Kurzak is currently moving from Decca Classics to a new major label, with an exclusive recording contract to be announced soon.

The two artists met in 2012 at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden while performing Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore. Since then, Roberto and Aleksandra have formed an emblematic pair on stage and their alliance has been lauded by critics as “a love that flourishes and sings, a lovely duet, a real treat for both eyes and ears”.

Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak will appear at the Royal Opera House Muscat on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:30 pm. For further information and booking consult the ROHM website: www.rohmuscat.org.om

