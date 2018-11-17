Ingredients

180 g Angus beef tenderloin

50 g polenta with basil

1 pc carrot

1 pc courgette

4 tbs gravy

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

A bit of oil

Preparation

1. Season the steak with salt, pepper, and some oil.

2. Grill the steak over a hot griller

3. Boil all the vegetables in salty waters

4. After cooking the polenta, set it aside to cool off and become hard, and then cut out one disc-shaped piece of about 7cm and slightly pan-fry it until it obtains a golden colour.

5. Once the steak is ready and the vegetables are cooked, place the items on a rounded plate and serve.

Many people tend to associate Angus with ‘quality of beef.’ The fact is, Angus refers to the breed of cattle and in no way refers to whether a beef is natural, high-grade, or organic.

Specifically bred in Scotland in the mid-19th century, Hugh Watson is said to be the force behind developing Angus cattle which are either Black or Red Angus with the latter being the rarer breed.

Angus beef is well-liked for its better “marbling” —refers to the intramascular fat said to improve flavour and tenderness — compared to most cattles.

When it comes to international standard, beef are graded based on marbling and the highest degree is reserved for Prime grade which represent less than 3 percent of all beef produced.

When buying Angus beef, remember that there are a lot of deception in beef labeling. Buy only from your trusted store or meat providers.