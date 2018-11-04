Road safety expo eyes kids

SALALAH, Nov 4 – An exhibition-cum awareness campaign for road safety opened at Salalah Gardens Mall on Sunday. The campaign is being organised by the Road Safety Committee of the Diwan of Royal Courts (DRC). The purpose behind the exhibition is to throw light on ways to reduce accidents by raising awareness for traffic rules and regulations and let the visitors know about the latest technologies available in motor inspection and rescue systems.

The two-day campaign was launched by Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and Abdullah bin Saeed al Rawahi, Director-General of Transport and Traffic Safety Committee of the DRC. Several public and private sector establishments are taking part in the exhibition.

Among the major partners at the exhibition are Royal Oman Police (ROP), Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), directorates of education and health, Omani Women Association and some other educational institutions.

The PACP had put up a stall showcasing the difference between original and duplicate vehicle spare parts. The PACP officials present on the occasion tried to convince the exhibition visitors the difference between original and duplicate and called upon them to give some time while going for shopping.

“By putting duplicate spare parts in your cars you are putting yourself in trouble. So it is always better to put original spare parts and do a comfortable driving,” said an official.

The PACDA showcased various tools of rescue operation in the event of any accident. The PCADA officials also demonstrated some safety measures to avoid accidents and meet them with a presence of mind.

The ROP officials were seen convincing the visitors to adopt the best practice while driving and importance of traffic rules and regulations.

An ROP official said such events give us an opportunity to interact with the local community, particularly the youths and children, to make them understand why safety measures are important while driving. A large number of schoolchildren were seen painting the art books designed to develop their understanding for road signs, colours and their meanings.

Rashid al Dhowni, Vice-Chairman of the Road Safety at the DRC, called this event an attempt to spread traffic awareness among all segments of the society, especially among the school students to instil the values and concepts of traffic safety.

“It is better always to catch them young. By going through several such programmes, they would emerge as responsible drivers and ultimately there would be few accidents on the roads,” he said.

Kaushalendra Singh