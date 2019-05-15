Road projects progressing in full swing

MUSCAT: Major road projects being executed in different governorates have reached advanced stages of implementation with the work progressing well according to schedule, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has said. The work on the Khasab-Tibian coastal road has reached 65 per cent while 78 per cent of the Salan bridge in the Wilayat of Suhar is now complete. Construction of tunnels in the third phase of the Al Batinah dual carriageway has been completed. Tenders will be floated for the two new sites at Al Sibaikhi and Al Khaba areas in Al Suwaiq in North Al Batinah Governorate.

The dualisation work on the Barka-Nakhl road is now 62 per cent complete while 53 per cent of the Sabt-Mazroa road has been completed. Eighty-nine per cent of the first part of the first phase of Al Sharqiyah Expressway has been completed even as 70 per cent of the first part and 37 per cent of the second phase are over. The implementation rate of the first part of Adam-Thamrait road has reached 73 per cent and the second part 81 per cent. Besides, 17 per cent of the Saih Qatna road in the Wilayat of Nizwa has been completed. The Ibri-Yanqul dual road is progressing well with 61 per cent having already been completed.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications said that the tunnels on third part of the Al Batinah dual carriageway has been completed as well as the Al Batinah Expressway which was opened for traffic recently. In addition, the first and second parts of Sinaw-Mahout-Al Duqm road have also been completed.

Related