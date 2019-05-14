Road mishaps rise in March

MUSCAT, May 14 – The number of accidents reported in the Sultanate till the end of March 2019 showed and increase of 10.1 per cent, compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

The number of injuries from these accidents increased by 36.4 per cent while deaths declined by 8.3 per cent.

Nearly 51 per cent of the accidents took place at night, with the majority of mishaps (29.5 per cent) reported in Muscat.

Meanwhile, the number of private vehicles registered in Oman has increased by 4.3 per cent from 1,167, 590 vehicles at the end of March 2019, compared to 1,157,540 vehicles during the same period in 2018.

The number of taxis registered during March 2019 declined by 4.6 per cent to reach 34,500 compared to 35,585 taxis registered during the same period in 2018.

There has been a marginal increase of 1.5 per cent in the number of registered vehicles as of March 2019.

