Road closure from 3 pm to 6 pm

A statement from Directorate of Public Relations of Royal Oman Police states that as part of the country’s celebrations of the 48th glorious National Day, on Sunday, November 18, 2018, the traffic will to be closed from 3 pm to 6 pm on Sultan Qaboos Street from Bait Al Baraka roundabout to the Al Khoudh Bridge in both directions, .

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and take alternative route to avoid any inconvenience.

ROP urges drivers to adhere to the guidelines and cooperate with the police for the public good.