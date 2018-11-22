RO100 for dumping waste at beaches, parks

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has urged residents and citizens to keep the beaches and parks clean for visitors who follow them.

It added that the person disposes waste in non-designated places shall be in violation of a fine of (RO100), the offender shall be given a one-day time limit to transport the waste to the designated places, and in the case of repetition the fine shall be doubled.

Apart from intensifying awareness among the community about the dangers posed by dumping of waste at unauthorised places in an unscientific manner, Muscat Municipality said it plans to intensify supervision of contractors involved in the process.

The administrative decision (55/2017) of the municipality also defines the penalties for some of the violations, said the authority.

It said the residues from household waste, construction waste, beach, park and other waste accumulated in residential neighbourhoods and wadis pose a threat to environment and public safety. The food waste left behind in parks can lead to proliferation of insects, rodents and stray animals. At the same time, the civic body has been increasing the number of fixed garbage containers.

It said provisions stipulate that anyone who disposes waste in places other than those designated shall be fined RO 100.