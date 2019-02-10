RO 100m invested in expansion of industrial cities

Muscat, FEB 10 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is investing an estimated RO 100 million in supporting the expansion of a number of industrial cities operating under its auspices, to cater to a strong uptrend in investment inflows into these manufacturing clusters.

Industrial cities at Rusayl and Samayil account for the lion’s share of these allocations, Madayn officials said during celebrations marking Industry Day, which commemorate His Majesty the Sultan’s landmark visit to Rusayl Industrial City on February 9, 1991.

Rusayl Industrial City, already home to around 300 operational projects set up with a capital investment aggregating over RO 700 million, is being expanded at a cost of RO 34 million. Besides creating around 2 million sq metres of additional area for new investments, the expanded area will come equipped with support infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity networks, gas lines, and sewerage collection systems. Civil works are slated for completion during the second half of 2020.

According to Mohsin bin Zahran al Hinai, Director-General of Rusayl Industrial City, a new logistics cluster being developed on the outskirts of the Industrial City will be completed by the second quarter of this year. Covering an area of 500,000 sq metres, the hub will enhance Rusayl’s appeal as a destination for manufacturing related investments.

At Samayil — the Sultanate’s newest industrial city — Madayn is close to completing the construction of infrastructure on a 7.6 sq km site that has already attracted RO 120 million in new projects. Around RO 40 million was earmarked for the development of the Industrial City’s infrastructure, which included 46 kilometres of road networks and a full range of utilities. Around 35 plants are in operation at the facility.

Suhar Industrial City — the biggest of Oman’s industrial parks by far — is adding a seventh phase to keep pace with steady demand for new land. The expansion, costing RO 13 million, will add around 8.5 million sq metres of additional land to the cluster. By mid-2018, Suhar Industrial City had around 340 projects in operation distributed across a 21 million sq metre area. Total investments are in the order of RO 2.1 billion, according to Abdulqadir bin Salim al Balushi, Director-General of Suhar Industrial City.

In Salalah, Madayn is adding around 1 million sq metres of leasable land to the Raysut Industrial City at a cost of RO 4 million. Around 194 projects set up with a total investment of RO 420 million are in operation at the industrial park.

Sur Industrial City is adding around 2.4 million sq metres of additional land to the cluster’s already considerable area of 36 million sq metres.

Costs towards new civil works and infrastructure are estimated at RO 10 million. The City currently hosts around 134 projects built with an investment of over RO 2 billion.

Capacity expansions are also underway at Al Buraimi and Nizwa Industrial Cities, as well as Al Mazunah Free Zone, according to Madayn – a trend that underscores continuing investment inflows into Oman’s manufacturing parks.

Around 1,400 industrial and manufacturing plants are in operation across the Sultanate’s nine industrial cities, with a further 600 units in various stages of development and implementation as of mid-2018.

