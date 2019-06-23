Main 

RO 100 fine for selling used cars outside industrial zones

Midhun Raj

Muscat: His Excellency Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, issued a local order No. 2019/1 on Sunday, determining the location of selling used cars in the wilayat of Suhar.

Article 1 states that “the sale of used cars should be carried out only in the industrial zones.”

Article 2 stipulates that licenses issued for the sale of used cars in non-industrial areas shall continue until they get expired.

Article (3) follows: “An administrative fine of RO 100 shall be imposed on anyone who contravenes this decision, with the violator being obliged to remove the causes of the violation.”

