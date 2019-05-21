Main Oman Uncategorized 

RNOV Shabab Oman II heads to Lisbon

Oman Observer , ,

Cagliari: The Royal Navy of Oman’s Vessel (RNOV) Shabab Oman II left the port of Cagliari in Italy on Tuesday, heading to the port of Lisbon in Portugal, as part of its international journey to Europe themed “Masts of Glory and Peace”.

The port of Lisbon is the fourth port to be visited by Shabab Oman II on its route to Europe. The vessel will visit a number of ports and European countries carrying the message of peace and brotherhood from the Sultanate to the world.

The vessel will also take part during the journey in many maritime festivals and sailboat regattas. –ONA

 

 

You May Also Like

Bank Muscat posts RO130.26 mn net profit for 9-month period

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat posts RO130.26 mn net profit for 9-month period

The final resolution to Bellini’s La Sonnambula

Oman Observer Comments Off on The final resolution to Bellini’s La Sonnambula

I stopped into the grocery store on the way home and picked up

Oman Observer Comments Off on I stopped into the grocery store on the way home and picked up