RNO takes part in Cultural Festival in Karachi

Karachi: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), represented by the crew of the Vessel (Al Rahmani), participated in the cultural and artistic festival organized by the Pakistani Navy Command in the port of Karachi in honor of the delegations and countries participating in the international maritime exercise (Aman 19), which was sponsored by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of Pakistan Navy.

The participation of the vessel included a special pavilion for the Sultanate, where they showcased brochures about the governorates of the Sultanate and media posters highlighting the aspects of tourism and other landmarks.

The pavilion of the Sultanate was welcomed and praised by the audience. The Sultanate is the only Arab country to participate in this exercise among 46 participating countries. –ONA