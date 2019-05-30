RNO Shabab Oman II leaves Port of Lisbon in Portugal

LISBON: Shabab Oman II of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) left the port of Lisbon in the Republic of Portugal, heading to the port of Rouen in the French Republic, as part of its international journey “ Masts of Glory and Peace.

Shabab Oman II seeks to convey its mission of extending friendship and brotherhood between the Sultanate and the world through the introduction of Omani culture in its various international stations, introducing Oman’s maritime history and its Omani deep-rooted heritage.

Shabab Oman II is anchored in Lisbon Port, Portugal and is the 4th international port visited by the vessel as part of its international journey. The port of Lisbon is the fourth port to be visited by Shabab Oman II on its route to Europe. The vessel will visit a number of ports and European countries carrying the message of peace and brotherhood from the Sultanate to the world. The vessel will also take part during the journey in many maritime festivals and sailboat regattas. Shabab Oman II now sails to Rouen Port in France to take part in Rouen Armada Festival during June 6 to 16. — ONA

