RNO marks World Hydrography Day today

MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) will mark the World Hydrography Day (WHD) which falls on June 21 every year. This year’s WHD is held under the theme ‘Bathymetry — the foundation for sustainable seas, oceans and waterways.’

RNO has shown interest in building the hydrographic capabilities by providing the infrastructure and training for professionals.

The Sultanate also kept pace with the developments in this field by increasing its capabilities that helped it develop a hydrographic data system that ensures safety of the Sultanate’s maritime navigation at its maritime territories.

The RNO hydrographic departments play a direct and indirect role in enhancing the growth of the national economy and ensuring safety of navigation by providing the marine surveys and maps for the Sultanate’s waterways and ports such as, Sultan Qaboos Port, Sohar Industrial Port, Duqm Port, Salalah Port and other fishing harbours.

The Sultanate is represented by RNO’s Command and the Oman National Hydrographic Office (ONHO) joins the rest of the world in marking the World Hydrography Day on June 21.

The Sultanate’s steady efforts to keep pace with the international developments in this field has enabled it to take a pleading role as a nation that overlooks major seas and has long maritime history. — ONA