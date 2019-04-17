RNO, Iranian Navy hold annual exercise

MUSCAT: Vessels of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and a number of Iranian naval vessels carried out joint naval exercise (Search and Rescue), with support from helicopters of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP). The Coast Guard Police took part in activities of the exercise in the Omani territorial waters. The exercise is part of RNO’s training plans with friendly countries that aims to share experiences and sustain high efficiency in various military fields. According to the outlined plan, the exercise included training fields for rescue procedures and marine research requirements.

The implementation of this annual exercise comes on the occasion of the meetings of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee being held in Muscat during April 13 to 19. The activities of the exercise were attended by Brigadier General Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) for Operations and Planning, Head of the Omani side in the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee, Brigadier General Dr Qadeer Nizami, Deputy Chief of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs, Head of the Iranian side in the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee. The activities of the exercise were also attended by members of the Joint Committee from both sides and RNO senior officers.