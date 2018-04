MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Monday began implementing the naval drill ‘Asad Al Bahar 2018’ which continues till April 14. The participating vessels set off from the Said bin Sultan Naval Base on Monday heading to the exercise zone. The drill comes within the framework of the RNO’s annual training plans aimed at sustaining the readiness levels of the RNO fleet and personnel in various naval fields in line with the national tasks undertaken by RNO.

