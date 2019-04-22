RNO conducts Asad Al Bahar Naval Drill

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) began implementing the naval drill “Asad Al Bahar,” which continues till 3 May 2019. Vessels of the RNO fleet take part in the exercise.

The exercise, held at Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, began with a briefing about events and activities of the drill. The participants will execute various activities and competitions during the drill.

The drill comes within the framework of the RNO’s annual training plans that aimed at sharing expertise and sustaining the readiness levels of the RNO fleet and personnel in various naval fields in line with the national tasks undertaken by RNO. –ONA