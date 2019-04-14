RNO Commander discusses naval issues with Bahraini official

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received in his office on Sunday Colonel Mubarak Ali al Sabah, Commander of the Combined Task Force (CTF152) in Bahrain. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed a range of issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by Commodore Khamis bin Salim al Jabri, Director General for Operations and Plans at the RNO Command, and Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, Head of the Maritime Security Centre (MSC). The guest also visited the MSC during which he was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting marine environment from various risks. The guest also viewed modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations. — ONA

