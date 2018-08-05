RNO chief receives Kuwaiti Naval Forces commander

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received at Muaskar Al Murtafa’a on Sunday Rear Admiral Khaled Ahmed Abdullah, Commander of Kuwait Naval Force, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and viewpoints on several matters of common concern particularly fields of the existing naval cooperation between the two brotherly countries. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Khamis bin Salim al Jabri, Director-General of Operations and Plans at the RNO Command, Commodore Marhoon bin Mansoor al Riyami, Director-General of Support at the RNO Command, and RNO senior officers. — ONA

