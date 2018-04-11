Local 

Riyadh conference seeks to find platform to promote dates

Riyadh: The Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is taking part in the International Dates Conference, which is being held in Riyadh, capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
The two-day conference reviews major investment opportunities in dates sector in the presence of ministers of agriculture and environment, elite decision makers, businessmen and academics from around the world.
The Sultanate’s delegation to conference is being led by Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. The conference aims at finding international platform to promote dates sector and support commercial and knowledge exchange, in addition to supporting regional and international integration to develop investment opportunities in the sector.
It is worth mentioning that the world production of dates exceeded 8 million tons, where the Arab production of dates reached more than 92 per cent of the total world’s production. Asia topped the list as the World’s largest importer of dates, followed by Europe, Africa, North America, Australia and South America as the least importer. — ONA

