Riyada entrepreneurs to get discounted Omantel service

Muscat, April 21 – Omantel has recently inked a partnership with the Public Authority for SME Development ‘Riyada’ to offer ‘Office Out of the Box’ at 50 per cent discount exclusively for Entrepreneurs Card holders, issued by Riyada. The MoU was signed by Talal al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, with Ahmed al Ghassani, CEO of Riyada.

At the signing ceremony, Al Mamari said: “We are proud to partner with Riyada to enrich the digital experience for entrepreneurs and offer them a better opportunity to boost their businesses with a bundle of effective telecom and ICT services. Office Out of the Box will come in useful for SMEs as it ensures that they have efficient communication solutions that suit their needs, which helps running their business more effectively and sustainably.”

“We believe in the important role of SMEs in shaping the future of our economy, therefore we have collaborated with Riyada in launching the 3rd edition of Entrepreneurship Award and will continue to support the award in its 4th edition this year. Additionally, Omantel has organised several editions of its prestigious Business Excellence SME Awards as well as support SMEs with attractive offers that help them to increase their productivity and achieve greater results,” he added.

Ahmed al Ghassani commented: “We are glad to cooperate with Omantel to support entrepreneurs with advanced telecom and ICT services that are necessary to carry out their operations more efficiently. This partnership with Omantel is yet another effort to support the growth of SMEs, and it is one among many that we have made with private and public sector entities to help entrepreneurs avail the best services, in a way that enables them to achieve sustainability and accelerate their growth.”

According to Al Ghassani, the advanced telecom and ICT benefits will add more value to the Entrepreneurs Card, which already offers holders a wide range of benefits, such as increasing their chances of acquiring tenders and purchases. Until 2018, there have been approximately 11,000 Entrepreneurs Card holders, he noted.

Office Out of the Box is a bundle of telecom and ICT services made exclusively to support SMEs. It includes Fixed Business Broadband of speeds up to 300 mbps, ‘Nama’ packages and ‘Tasil’, a platform that enables businesses to deliver the offers they need at the most appropriate moment.

