Rituals bind Eid festivities in the Sultanate

MUSCAT: Muslims in different countries of the world celebrate Eid al Fitr, and each country has its own rituals to celebrate this occasion.

The Sultanate is one of the countries that celebrate this religious occasion in accordance with the customs and traditions prevailing in the Omani society.

Preparations for the celebration of Eid al Fitr begins with the stitching of new clothes for men, women, children, and purchase of Omani halwa, spices, nuts and a container made of date palm leaves where the meat is placed.

They buy cows, sheep and camels before the Eid al Fitr from the local markets

Some of them buy them from the Habta markets in the various wilayats of the Sultanate according to their desire, taste and financial capacity. They also buy other Eid requirements from the local markets.

Residents living near the Governorate of Muscat go to Muttrah Souq to buy clothes, shoes and various necessities for Eid.

The Omani halwa factories, which manufacture the finest sweets according to the wishes of the consumer, are widely distributed throughout the country.

They are recognised not only in the Gulf but internationally as a symbol of Oman’s hospitality because of its flavour and good taste.

The halwa factories are very active during the days of Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha.

One of the rituals during the first day of Eid al Fitr is to have light snacks in the morning, usually popular dishes, such as (Al Arsiya or Al Qabouli).

Some of them will have Al Harees, according to the wishes and habits of each family. After having the morning snacks, people go to pray.

After the prayer, they exchange greetings and blessings on the occasion of Eid. After that families go to greet their relatives. Folk arts of Eid are held in different wilayats where people perform various traditional arts like Al Razha, accompanied by the drums

of Al Kasir and Al Rahmani, in addition to trumpets that give beauty to the

folk arts.

Eid al Fitr has a special joy for children. They express their joy in their own way.

Children wear beautiful clothes and shoes. After taking their ‘Eidiya’ (sum of money) from their parents, relatives, and friends they turn to ‘Ayood’ and there each child expresses his joy in his own way and style. — ONA

