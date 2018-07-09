Rising Pavard true to his roots in France’s far north

Jeumont, France: It has been a remarkable rise — two years after supporting France at Euro 2016 from a fan zone, Benjamin Pavard is preparing to represent his country in a World Cup semifinal.

Pavard has already lit up the tournament with his wonder strike against Argentina. But the 22-year-old has never forgotten his roots in the little town of Jeumont, on the border with Belgium in northern France.

Coincidentally Belgium now stand between Pavard and Les Bleus, and a place in the World Cup final.

“To show that you can be born here, live and grow up in Jeumont and go on to succeed at the highest level of international football is a wonderful lesson for the children of Jeumont and it gives them hope for the future,” says local mayor Benjamin Saint-Huille.

He has ensured that banners in support of their hero have been displayed around the little town of 10,000 inhabitants, an hour’s drive south of Lille,

The 22-year-old right-back grew up in Jeumont, but he is not the first football star from the town — Jean-Pierre Papin, the prolific former France and Marseille striker also hails from there.

Pavard started playing aged six, and his talent was immediately obvious. “At that age he was already doing 50 keepy-ups, right foot, left foot, head. He could do everything, it was impressive,” recalls Sullivan Skiba, who coached Pavard in his early days.

It did not take the Pavard long to be spotted by Lille, and he joined the academy of the region’s leading club.

Then Pavard got lucky when first-team coach Rene Girard, impressed by his versatility, handed him his professional debut in 2015.

However, when Girard left, Pavard found himself out of favour, and the young defender decided to join VfB Stuttgart, the German giants who had just been relegated from the top tier of the Bundesliga. It was an inspired move. Pavard helped Stuttgart win promotion in his first season and won his first cap for France in late 2017.

Reports say his performances at the World Cup have attracted the interest of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. — AFP

Related