Rise in e-blackmailing, Public Prosecution urges caution

MUSCAT, APRIL 24 – There has been a rise in the number of e-blackmailing using social media, and Oman’s Public Prosecution has urged people to be beware of online frauds and exercise caution against such attempts. This is mainly due to the increasing number of people using social media and introduction of newer apps everyday offering quick fixes to a diverse range of needs while online frauds are exploring newer ways to con the users. “There has been a rise in the number of social media users being conned by unscrupulous people waiting for naive users to dupe them with a range of offers”, Dr Saeed al Maawali, Assistant Attorney General, told the Observer.

He advised the social media users to be extra vigilant and not to fall prey to the lucrative offers or blackmail threatening to defame the user through immoral means. E-blackmailing has become a thriving business.

Talking on the sidelines of a seminar on the subject organised by Al Zahra College for Women on Tuesday, he said majority of the cases go unreported fearing social status, respect in the community or for fear of mental trauma.

“Most of the cases remain unreported due to a variety of reasons and only few are reported every year. Such incidents should be reported in order to take action against such perpetrators”, he added.

Saud Saleh al Maqbali, Chief of Public Prosecution, said that the number of cases of electronic blackmails reported in 2018 alone stood at 1,414 cases, whereas more than this number went unreported nor were they reported at the Public Prosecution making actual data collection difficult.

He said prevention is better and some three suggestions can save you from emotional trauma, defamation and money loss.

“Firstly one should be who he or she is both on and off social media. Do not pretend on social media and give a different impression of you to the outside world. This will make you vulnerable to being cheated. Secondly, one shouldn’t deal with anonymous people online and do according to what they say. Thirdly, if at all you become a victim, don’t pay money; instead, report the e-blackmailing attempt with the authorities. Always, keep your eyes and ears open to the world.”

According to Al Maawali, most commonly seen modes of e-blackmailing are fake business proposals whereby one is duped to send in his or her bank account details or he may be lured to invest money in a non-existent business, or fake love proposals whereby he or she will be asked to share nude photos thus inviting into a honey trap and later asking for money not to publicise the photos.

“Once you’re trapped, paying money once will not end the story. It will repeat asking for money over and again leading to even worse situations. Money shouldn’t be paid in such cases but inform the nearest Royal Oman Police (ROP) or Public Prosecution or the Cyber Cell / CERT”, he further said.

