Ringing a bell to keep a cricket tradition alive

MUSCAT: Holding on to traditions has always been the hallmark of Omani society which is now best reflected in the ringing of the bell to herald play, a ritual practised by many cricket grounds around the world. Highlighting the Sultanate’s love for tradition, Oman Cricket has hung a golden bell outside the Oman Cricket Academy building to keep cricket’s popular custom alive. The ringing of the five-minute bell is a recent tradition first introduced at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London in 2007. It has now become a great honour to be invited to ring the bell on the morning of a Test match.

When Shaikh Dr Yahya bin Suleiman al Naddabi, Wali of Al Amerat, who was the guest of honour at Monday’s two games at Oman Cricket’s twin grounds hosting ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Three, rang the traditional bell it not only continued a much-loved cricket tradition but sounded an alarm for all the four teams to pull up their socks and get ready for the play. “Many cricket grounds ring the bell to signal start of play, though some don’t for some reason. We had decided that any good tradition must be followed and kept alive and that is why we invite an Omani dignitary, mostly a high-ranking govt official, every day to perform one of the game’s much liked rituals,” commented Madhu Jesrani, Secretary Oman Cricket.

“The bell is rung five minutes before the start of play and this is done to alert the teams to be ready so that the game could be started on time,” he added. “Oman has a rich culture that promotes age old traditions and ringing the traditional bell resonates well with this society’s keenness to keep its customs alive and part of daily life,” explained Jesrani. In Monday’s two games, USA was playing against Kenya while Singapore faced Denmark.

