Riders, horses thrill Nizwa with skills

NIZWA: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Shabib bin Taimour al Said presided over the annual horse race of the Royal Cavalry at Timsa racecourse in the Wilayat of Nizwa in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Monday. The race was organised by Royal Court Affairs (RCA).

The Royal vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos comes to organise an annual horse race for the Royal Cavalry to be held this year in the city of science, heritage and history, the Wilayat of Nizwa.

The race is a cultural and civilisational asset that emerged from the Royal thought to preserve horse racing and equestrian sports. The race-day included five races dedicated to the pure Arabian horses, including Hisn Al Shomoukh, where the horse riders competed to have the honour of winning the Cup of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The race-day witnessed equestrian sport performances.

The first race, named Nizwa Castle Race for a distance of 1,200 metres for pure Arabian horses, the mare “Idrak” of the Royal Cavalry, ridden by Muzna bint Habib al Hasaniyah, came first.

The second race, named Bahla Castle Race for a distance of 1,200 metres, the filly “Ibra Lady” of the Royal Cavalry, ridden by Said bin Mohammed al Yahya’ee, came first.

The horse Khozan, owned by Shaikh Salim bin Sulaiman al Fayrouz, ridden by Maikon De Sauz, won the third race, named Samayil Castle, for a distance of 1,600 metres. This race was allocated for high rated horses owned by citizens.

The fourth race, named Adam Castle, for a distance of 1,600 metres, the horse “Laheeb” of the Royal Cavalry, ridden by Ibrahim bin Khamis al Hinai came first.

The horse “Maisoor” of the Royal Cavalry had the honour of winning His Majesty the Sultan Cup. The horse was ridden by Anas bin Salim al Siyabi during the fifth race for a distance 1,600 metres.

Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary-General of the Royal Court Affairs , affirmed the Sultanate’s interest in horse racing through organising several horse races by the Royal Horse Racing Club (RHRC) and the Royal Cavalry annual horse race, which contribute to the promotion of interest in this ancient sport. He highlighted the deeply rooted relations between Omanis, horses and camels as they represent part of the cultural and civilisational heritage of the Sultanate.

He added that the Royal Court Affairs pays a great attention to the horse and camel Ardha, in a translation of the Royal thought of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He affirmed the efforts exerted by the Royal Cavalry and the Royal Camel Corps to preserve and popularise this sport in the Sultanate through the programmes of the Royal Equestrian and Camel Festival, as well as special festivals for this sport in the various governorates of the Sultanate.

On his part, Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq bin Abdul Qadir al Shahwarzi, Commander of the Royal Cavalry, said that the annual race of the Royal Cavalry in Nizwa witnessed a strong competition due to the participation of the best Arabian horses in the Sultanate. The Royal Cavalry will seek to preserve and spread this sport in the upcoming period according to available plans and resources. — ONA

