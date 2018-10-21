Riders compete for honours on first day

MUSCAT: The first race-day of 2018-2019 horse racing season saw tough competition and big audience. The races were organised by Royal Horse Racing Club at Al Rahba racecourse, under the auspices of Abbas bin Abdullah al Bahrani, head of financial affairs of Royal Court Affairs. The competition showed the readiness of horse owners who had bought best horses, some of which are classified as group 1. The riders also performed well in the eight races — 6 for pure Arabians and 2 for thoroughbreds. At the end of the races, the chief guest presented prizes to the winners.

