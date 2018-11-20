Ride hailing app for women wins contest in GEW 2018

Muscat: A ride hailing app for women won the first place in the start-up contest as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW 2018) which concluded in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) last week. Organised by the National Business Centre, the three-day event brought together designers, developers and marketers to share ideas, form teams and launch start-ups. Startup Weekend’s participants came up with a variety of innovative ideas during the programme and the best ideas.

Pink Line, which topped the contest, is a transport app for women who seek a safe and convenient method of transport at a reasonable cost. At the same time, the app provides a source of income for the women drivers who will register through the app. Second place was bagged by Scrap Oman, which is an app for finding spare parts for cars. The app is meant for people who face face several problems when buying second-hand parts. Return won the third place. This app connects people who want to dispose solid waste with recycling companies. — ONA