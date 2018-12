Muscat: The Omani rial’s effective exchange rate index rose by 3.2 per cent to 104.3 points in September, compared to 101.1 points in the same month in 2017, indicating the currency has enhanced purchasing power. According to the preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), broad money supply rose by 2.6 per cent in September, at RO 16.53 billion, from RO 16.10 billion in the same month last year.

Total foreign assets of the Central Bank of Oman fell by 18.2 per cent at RO 5.38 billion, compared to the same period in 2017 when it stood at RO 6.58 billion.

Narrow money supply, which consists of total cash outside the banking system in addition to current accounts and demand deposits in local currency, increased by 0.8 per cent to RO 5.08 billion compared to RO 5.04 billion during the same period of 2017. — ONA