RHRC to organise final race on Saturday

BARKA: The Royal Horse Racing Club (RHRC) will organise on Saturday the final race of the season on the racecourse in the Wilayat of Barka under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs. Brigadier Abdul Razzaq bin Abdul Qadir al Shahwarzi, Commander of the Royal Cavalry, said that the final race will include five rounds, in addition to some horse sporting performances. He highlighted the great cooperation between the Royal Horse Racing Club and the International Federation of Gentlemen and Lady Riders (Fegentri). He affirmed the keenness of the Club to cooperate and exchange experiences to serve horse racing and those interested in such sport. He added that Fegentri has organised in cooperation with the Royal Horse Racing Club a round in the 17th race of the season with the participation of horse riders from a number of countries in the world. He added that Fegentri will organise another round this year in the final race with the participation of horse riders from a number of countries in the world. He said that these races contribute to refining the skills of the horse riders to reach higher standards. The final race will include five rounds as four rounds will be allocated for purebred Arabian horses and one round for thoroughbred horses. — ONA

Related