RHRC organises season’s 14th race

Muscat, Feb 16 – Royal Horse Racing Club (RHRC) held on Thursday the 14th race of the current season 2018/2019 at Al Rahba Racecourse in the Wilayat of Barka. The race included nine rounds for purebred Arabian horses. Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamed al Saadi, Director of state auditing at Royal Court Affairs was the chief guest in presence of horse race lovers. In the first race, which is dedicated for pure Arabian horses for 1,200 metres, the horse Zahwan, owned by Shaikh Hilal al Khalili, won the first place.

In the second race, dedicated to the pure Arabian horses for 1,200 metres, the first place went to horse Imaar Malik, owned by Abdullah al Malki. In the third race, for a distance of 1,200 metres, the horse Ghadeer, owned by Shaikh Salim al Fairuz, placed first. The horse Tarhoob Muscat, owned by Shaikh Said al Saidi, won the first place in the fourth race for the purebred Arabian horses for a distance of 2,000 metres. In the fifth race, horse Rimah, owned by Ali al Hashmi, positioned as the first.

In the sixth race for purebred Arabian horses for a distance of 1,600 metres, the horse Jessan, owned by Aiysha al Balushi, won the first place. In the seventh race for a distance of 1,600 metres, the horse Mabjal, owned by Shaikh Salim al Fairuz, positioned at the top of the race. Horse Al Yaboob, owned by Salim al Siyabi, placed at the top of eighth race for a distance of 1,600 metres. Shampbeen Test, owned by Khalid Mohammed, grabbed the top position of the ninth race dedicated for purebred Arabian horses for a distance of 1,600 metres. At the end of races, the chief guest, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamed al Saadi, distributed the awards to the top winners.