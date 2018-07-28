RGO take on RCA, Engg Services face off RAO

Sports Reporter –

Salalah, July 28 –

Defending champions Royal Guard of Oman team (RGO) will take on Royal Court Affairs team (RCA) in the first semifinal of the Military League football at Salalah Sports Complex on Sunday. The match will kick off at 4:45 pm.

In the second semifinal, Royal Army of Oman (RAO) team will face off Engineering Services at 8:45 pm at the same venue.

RGO topped Group A and secured spot to the semifinal of the 24th edition of Military League along with Engineering Services at Ministry of Defence who finished second in the same group. RGO beat RAFO team 2-0 at Salalah Sports Complex on Thursday. After suffering the loss, RAFO left the league from group qualification round.

In Group B, Royal Army of Oman (RAO) thrashed Royal Court Affairs (RCA) team 3-0 on Thursday at the same venue. With this victory, RAO headed the group with nine points, while RCA finished as second with same points but difference in goal average. Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) team left the competition without any points.