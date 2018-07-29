RGO magazine highlights Renaissance Day

MUSCAT: Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) magazine issue No 68 was issued on the occasion of the Glorious Renaissance Day under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The main article of the magazine highlights the achievements made in the Sultanate in all fields, which changed the history of the Sultanate and put it on the way for progress, growth and prosperity, as well as the comprehensive development that covered all governorates and wilayats in the Sultanate.

The magazine’s new issue included features on the RGO information system, value-based management, human organised behaviour, Mekunu Cyclone, scientific research and its role in the development of armed forces and the Sultanate’s experience in protecting intangible cultural heritage.

— ONA

