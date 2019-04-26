Reviving handicrafts

The global handicrafts market is expected to touch $985 billion by 2023, displaying a CAGR of 11 per cent since 2018, even as mass production poses a huge threat to the industry jeopardising the livelihood of traditional craftsmen (and women). The only hope for the sector is the increasing awareness among tourists and other stakeholders about the social, ethnic, heritage and cultural significance of handicrafts.

With the support of the government and private sector, many micro and small handicraft enterprises have come up allowing traditional and other artisans to hone their skills, produce goods and earn a decent income.

Also there have been innovative projects such as the Heritage Crafts Association of UK aimed at promoting heritage crafts as a fundamental part of a nation’s living heritage. Such agencies work at multiple levels including researching the status of endangered heritage crafts; raising awareness about the importance of heritage craft skills; ensuring that the new generation gets to learn indigenous craft skills and the same are recorded for posterity; empowering heritage craftspeople to practice the trade and providing opportunities for various stakeholders to engage with the artisans.

Such advocacy bodies closely work with respective governments and key agencies towards ensuring a sustainable framework for the growth and development of the handicrafts industry.

In the middle east, the Sultanate is renowned for its superb heritage craft skills that extend across shipbuilding, wood carving, ceramics, dyeing, weaving and copper- gold- and silver-smithing, pottery, wool production (from sheep and camel) and more.

The Public Authority of Craft Industries (PACI) has been actively working to promote the Sultanate’s crafts sector. It has sponsored several inspiring projects such as the Silver and Copper Revitalisation projects and the Omani Heritage Gallery, to name a few, that are focused on developing the amazing crafts sector and supporting traditional artisans by providing ample opportunities for them to connect with local and international buyers.

PACI also conducts training programmes for craftsmen to enhance their skills, along with establishing local Craft Centres across the Sultanate to nurture indigenous crafts. The Craft Centre for weaving and pottery in Al Dakhiliyah and Musandam, and another in Al Sharqiyah for the production of wooden ship models and handmade carpets have been quite successful in achieving their goals.

PACI’s innovative projects that greatly helped the Omani crafts industry include the establishment of promotional outlets at the Muttrah Souq, and sales centres at the Bait Al Baranda.

The Omani handicrafts sector is diverse and rich, and there is great demand for authentic, traditional handicrafts from nationals, expatriates and tourists. Creating awareness about its cultural value among the younger generation and inspiring them to learn the skills handed down across centuries, along with the establishment of sufficient training centres and commercial platforms for their display and sale are sure to take the Omani traditional craft industry to greater heights.