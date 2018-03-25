Revenue for Credit Oman up by 9.7 per cent in 2017

MUSCAT: The ordinary and extraordinary general assembly of the Export Credit Guarantee Agency (Credit Oman) on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Said bin Saleh al Kiyumi, Chairman of the Agency.

During the meeting, the agency discussed the financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2017 and reviewed the outcomes.

The gross revenues from the export credit premiums and the local credit for the year ending December 31, 2017 grew by 9.7 per cent to RO 537,133 compared to RO 489,683 during the corresponding period last year.

The Agency statistics point out that the gross issued credit ceilings during 2017 stood at about RO 99,905,200 while the announced works during 2017 stood at about RO 102,483,755 compared to RO 95,781,745 at the end of 2016.

The board of directors of Credit Oman affirmed that the Agency will continue its efforts to provide its customers with integrated insurance cover service that limit the commercial and non-commercial risks, maintain the rights of its customers and supporting both SMEs owners and exporters. — ONA

