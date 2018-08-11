Return of OCA volunteers from Mt Kilimanjaro celebrated

MUSCAT: In support of the on-going battle against cancer, Kempinski Hotel Muscat showed solidarity with the Oman Cancer Association as they welcomed their volunteers who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, including cancer survivor Juzer Kurban Husain, raising awareness of the health benefits of leading an active lifestyle to prevent and control cancer in a gathering held at the Muscat Ballroom. Carsten Wiegandt, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Muscat, said, “Oman Cancer Association tackles the fight against cancer with a very positive concept, and it is our pleasure to be a part of their cause as progress is continuously made through increased awareness.”

The event was held under the patronage of Shaikh Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-Secretary for Planning Affairs, Ministry of Health, with an objective to shine light on physical inactivity which currently happens to be one of the leading causes of cancer and also to raise funds towards the functioning of the Mobile Mammography Unit (MMU), offering free breast scanning for women over the age of 40. “We have successfully completed over 18,000 scannings since its inception, while saving close to a million Omani riyals by offering our free service to the people,” said Nadir al Azri, Acting CEO, Oman Cancer Association.