Restoration work in full swing as rains abate

MUSCAT, MAY 21 – As the rains abated in most governorates in the Sultanate on Tuesday, authorities embarked on restoration and rescue work. The Public Authority for Water (Diam) has taken a number of measures to ensure supply of potable water to the governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah. “A contingency plan has been chalked out in accordance with the procedures in coordination with the emergency sub-committees to provide water to the affected wilayats,” Diam said in a statement. The Roads Department in the Ministry of Transport and Communications has intensified its efforts to restore road traffic in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The Directorate-General of Meteorology, meanwhile, forecast cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of occasional thundershowers associated with fresh downdraft winds and hail. The weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre still indicates that the Sultanate will continue to be affected by the low pressure system, till Wednesday. At the same time, the municipalities in Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates also continued with the work of clearing of roads from slush, rocks and sand. Officials in wilayats like Adam, Samayil, Bidbid, Izki, Nizwa and Manah stated they were clearing rainwater and silt from various roads so that people could commute easily.

Cleaning-up works in other governorates such as Al Dhahirah, North Batinah and Muscat were also carried out by municipality workers and traffic movement was restored. Authorities also continued with search and rescue operations in the rain-hit areas in the Sultanate. According to the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, search was still continuing for six members of a family who were washed away by gushing waters in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid on Saturday. Unconfirmed reports said that body of one of the women involved in the tragic accident has been recovered from a flooded wadi. The identity of the woman has not been established, reports said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Royal Oman Police continued to airdrop essential supplies to the people in the worst-hit Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid. “Our aviation team has delivered supplies and necessities to some villages in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid after it became difficult for citizens to move out of their homes,” the ROP said in a statement. In the Al Dhahirah Governorate, legal action was taken against two drivers who tried to cross wadis, endangering their lives and those of others. The ROP said people have still been involving in such activities despite repeated warnings. Article 49 of the Traffic law stipulates that any person who commits any of those acts shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, and a fine not exceeding RO 500.